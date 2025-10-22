Daylight Saving Time ends in November: Clocks ‘fall back’ one hour

article

The Brief The annual time change arrives in early November. Clocks will shift to standard time, bringing earlier sunrises and darker evenings. The adjustment affects sleep schedules, morning commutes, and evening activities.



It’s almost time to "fall back." As cooler weather settles in, the end of Daylight Saving Time is right around the corner — meaning one more time change before winter officially begins.

When do clocks ‘fall back’ in 2025?

Each fall, most of the United States moves from Daylight Saving Time to standard time, a shift that brings more light in the morning and less light in the evening.

In 2025, that change takes place on Sunday, November 2. When local daylight time reaches 2:00 a.m., clocks will turn back one hour to 1:00 a.m. local standard time.

The adjustment is often called "Fall Back" or "Winter Time." Sunrise and sunset times will be about one hour earlier starting that day.

Daylight Saving Time will return again in March 2026, when clocks "spring forward."

What's next:

Before going to bed on Saturday night, November 1, set clocks back one hour to stay on schedule Sunday morning. Most phones, computers, and connected devices will reset automatically.

Officials also recommend using the time change as a reminder to check smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in the home.