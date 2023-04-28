Daytime shooting in Lawncrest leaves 3 dead, 1 injured, police say

article

Three people are dead and another is injured after a shooting Friday afternoon in Philadelphia's Lawncrest section, authorities say.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5900 block of Palmetto Street around 3:30 p.m. for reports of someone shot.

Responding officers found three people suffering from deadly gunshot wounds, according to preliminary information.

A fourth shooting victim was driven to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.