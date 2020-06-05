DC paints 'Black Lives Matter' on road that leads to White House ahead of weekend protests

The D.C. Department of Public Works is painting the words Black Lives Matter on a street in downtown D.C. ahead of what is expected to be one of the largest rallies in the nation's capital in response to the killing of George Floyd.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The painting, in large yellow letters, spans the width of 16th Street and will run from K Street to H Street at Lafayette Park.

In a press conference on Thursday, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham acknowledged that the department was aware of plans to hold the weekend demonstrations. "We have a lot of public, open source information to suggest that the event on this upcoming Saturday may be one of the largest that we've had in the city. We expect that Saturday's demonstration will – like I said – be more of the same. Peaceful demonstrators coming to exercise their first amendment right in Washington, D.C."