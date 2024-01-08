Expand / Collapse search
DC woman wins $2 million on Powerball ticket husband bought her for Christmas

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:08PM
Lottery
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A D.C. woman got a very special Christmas surprise thanks to her husband: $2 million! 

D.C. lottery officials say Pamela V. and her husband found out together on Christmas Day that the ticket he bought her from a Capitol Hill Safeway in early December was a big winner. 

They say they plan to save most of their money and help pay for their children’s tuition, but they’re also considering a trip to the Caribbean. 

"We are elated to find out we won, it’s life-changing," says Pamela. "We have kids in college so this will definitely help with college tuition."

The $2 million ticket came from the store on 14th Street, Southeast for the drawing held on Dec. 2. The ticket was D.C.’s highest Powerball win for 2023.

Congratulations to the lucky couple!


 