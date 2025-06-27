The Brief Philadelphia’s largest union is set to strike Tuesday morning at 12:01. More than 9,000 workers could walk out. Work stoppages would include trash pick-up, crossing guards, rec centers, library, 911 dispatch and more.



The clock is ticking and there is still no deal for Philadelphia's largest labor union.

What we know:

Negotiators from the city and District Council 33 were holed up in closed-door negotiations all day Friday at the Center City Sheraton.

More than 9,000 City workers could walk off the job when their contracts expire at 12:01 Tuesday morning.

"We are hoping that the good will and the union leadership along with our Chief Deputy Mayor and the entire labor team, I am hoping we come away from the table with some common ground," said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

The strike would mean services across all corners of the city will be impacted. The work stoppage would affect rec centers, pools, libraries, the water department, 911 dispatch, airport workers and sanitation.

On Thursday night, the union said some progress had been made.

"We did make some minimal did make some minimal progress on certain topics, but not enough at this time to avert a strike" said Greg Boulware, President for District Council 33.

The city is desperately trying to avoid a repeat of the 1986 "Garbage Strike" where city workers walked out for 3 weeks and trash piled up across the city.

95% of District Council 33 membership voted in favor of a walkout.

The main sticking points are pay and pensions.

A work stoppage could begin at the height of the summer heat and during the Welcome America Festival.

So far the city has not announced a contingency plan. Although sources tell FOX 29 city department heads are preparing internally.

"Even if a deal does not take place we will talk about a plan be I want to be optimistic that they will stay at the table because the City of Philadelphia does not want a strike" said City Council President Kenyatta Johnson.

On it’s Facebook page District Council 33 days "despite rumors" they have not finalized or agreed on a contract at this time.

The Mayor hopes that changes soon.

"Philadelphia, your mayor is an eternal optimist. I believe in GTY getting to yes.. and as soon as we have some information that we can report to you as a result of those talks we will be back in touch with you."

Those 9,000 workers could also be joined on the picket lines by members of the city’s white-collar employees.

AFSCME District Council 47 and its 3,000 workers are also in contract negotiations with the city.