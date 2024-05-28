5 juveniles arrested after motorcyclist killed by fleeing stolen car in Hunting Park: police

Tragic scene left on Philadelphia street after police say a motorcyclist was killed by a stolen car filled with juveniles who have since been taken into custody.

The deadly crash occurred at North Front Street and East Hunting Park Avenue in the Hunting Park neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Police say five juveniles, ages 14-17, were inside a stolen white Kia sedan when they ran a red light and crashed into a silver Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The 55-year-old motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified as Wilberto Casillas.

After the crash, police say the Kia came to a stop about half a block later before five juvenile suspects attempted to escape on foot.

All five were quickly apprehended by police.

Four female juveniles, ages 14, 15 and 17, have since been charged with receiving stolen property, conspiracy, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The 17-year-old driver, who officials identified at Bryce Neely, has been charged with murder in the third degree, accidents involving death, homicide by vehicle, fleeing and eluding police officers, accident involving death while not licensed, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy, theft, involuntary manslaughter, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and reckless driving.

"If they know they are youngsters, don’t follow them, and if you do, do it in a way, a manner that you’re not going to hurt other human beings because my brother didn’t have no business being dead at this moment, he was just minding his own business going to his garage," said Maria Torres-Casillas, the victim’s sister,

Will’s family said he would repair motorcycles and cars at the garage near 4th Street and Wyoming, a job he loved, second to being "dad" to his five children.

"These kids are his life," said the sister. "He’s going to be missed. He was well-known in the neighborhood. He was always helping people."

The Philadelphia Police Department sent FOX 29 the following update Wednesday night announcing two officers have been placed on administrative duty:

"The Philadelphia Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Wilberto Casillas, who tragically lost his life in a motor vehicle crash where he was struck while operating his motorcycle by individuals driving a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Front St. and Hunting Park Ave on 5/28/24. The incident is under investigation by both our Crash Investigation Division and Internal Affairs Bureau. Two responding PPD officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative duty at this time as the department investigates the matter. All available surveillance footage capturing the events leading up to the fatal crash is being reviewed as part of this investigation. We are working diligently to understand all aspects of this incident to ensure all PPD policies and procedures were followed. The loss of Mr. Casillas is a tragedy, and the Philadelphia Police Department is committed to being open and transparent during the course of this investigation, and remains dedicated to upholding public safety and protecting our communities. Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available."

Check back for more updates as the story develops.