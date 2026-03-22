Deadly double shooting erupts in South Philadelphia in broad daylight

article

The Brief A man and woman were shot in South Philadelphia just after noon on Sunday. The shooting took place in broad daylight. The man has been pronounced dead.



Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in South Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Police say a man and woman were both shot on the 1900 block of South 21st Street around 12:15 p.m. The shooting took place in broad daylight.

The man was shot throughout his body, and was pronounced dead. The woman was shot in the thigh, but her condition is unknown.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released. No arrests have been made and the motive is still unknown.