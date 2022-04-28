Deadly shooting outside Edgewater Park home; Freeze warning on spring day; Warrant issued in deadly assault

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Police investigating deadly double shooting outside home in Edgewater Park

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. – A man is dead and a woman is injured after authorities say they were found shot inside a car Wednesday night in Burlington County.

According to investigators, the victims were shot while sitting inside a car outside a property on the 200 block of Ivy Road around 6:30 p.m.

The unnamed man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in unknown condition, police said.

Evidence markets littered the front of the property and several bullet holes peppered the victim's car. No one else was inside the car.

No arrests have been reported immediately after the deadly shooting.

2. Weather Authority: Freeze warning to start a cold and windy spring day

PHILADELPHIA – Spring weather is nowhere in sight as Thursday begins with a freeze warning for parts of The Delaware Valley.

Windy and cold start to the day with wind chills in the 20s. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph later today.

Dry air and high winds brings high risk of wildfires that could quickly get out of control, prompting a Red Flag warning today.

Temperatures expected to rise into the weekend, with showers forecasted for the first day of May.

3. Warrant issued for bouncer in deadly assault outside Center City bar, officials say

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have approved a third-degree murder charge against a bouncer accused of a deadly assault outside a Philadelphia bar.

Investigators say they are searching for 24-year-old Kenneth Frye, who was allegedly captured on surveillance camera punching 41-year-old Eric Pope outside Tabu Lounge and Sports in Center City.

Police say surveillance video from Apr.16 shows Pope being escorted out of the bar around 1 a.m. for being overly intoxicated. While standing along South 12th Street, police believe Frye punched him, knocking him to the ground unconscious.

Eric Pope, 41, died after law enforcement source say he was punched by Philadelphia bar bouncer. Courtesy: Edmund Byrnes

The video shows Pope lying on the ground for a minute before the bouncers moved him to the sidewalk where he stayed for several more minutes as a crowd began to form around him.

Pope died at the hospital one week later, according to police.

4. Dog of terminally ill Philadelphia woman receives hundreds of adoption requests

PHILADELPHIA - Hundreds of people from all over the country have responded to a Philadelphia woman's dying wish.

Valerie Alexander of Old City wants to make sure that her dog, Rosie, who she’s had for five years, is taken care of before she dies.

"She’s part of my family," said Alexander. "She’s my child."

Alexander has terminal brain cancer, and she was told by her doctor that she only has weeks left to live. Now, her main concern is finding a safe and loving home for her loyal companion.

Less than 24 hours after Alexander spoke to FOX 29's Chris O'Connell about her last request, over 300 people have reached out to help Rosie. Now comes the search to find Rosie a perfect match from hundreds of interested adopters, so Alexander can find peace.

Charles Bowles, one of Alexander's close friends who has been helping in the search for Rosie's new owners says that they have learned a lot about the people who have reached out to help and once Rosie finds her new home, he wants to help the rest of the people adopt dogs, too.

"Val is the strong one. She held on and inspired people from as far as California to reach out. Now, my intention goes to finding a homeless dog for all of them, no matter what the cost," Bowles said.

5. New plans unveiled to stop the booms heard by Philadelphia and New Jersey residents

People from the suburbs, to the city, to even South Jersey have heard, and even felt those loud, ground shaking booms.

The Frankford Boat Launch on Tacony Street in Philadelphia is a popular spot among boaters and fishermen. What may seem like a quiet place to fish along the Delaware, is becoming a major problem for the city.

Residents on both sides of the Delaware River have been complaining of loud thumping music and the roar of ATV’s. The state representative for the area has also heard the noises from his home, and he says the nuisance has become a quality of life issue.

"These sound systems are designed to travel," said one local resident.

This summer, those thundering sounds will hopefully come to an end as Philadelphia plans to close the popular boat launch park to all vehicular traffic, including boats on the weekends during the busiest time of the year.

Advertisement

"We need that access to the river and in order to get it, we need to set the standards for what behaviors are accepted," Representative Joe Hohenstein said.