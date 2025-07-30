Pennsylvania lawmakers to propose cellphone ban in grade schools: 'Constant distraction'

article

The Brief Pennsylvania lawmakers are expected to propose legislation that will aim to ban cellphones in grade schools. The bipartisan effort is due to multiple studies that they say show mental and educational drawbacks of phones in school. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy supported a similar cellphone ban during his State of the State address.



Pennsylvania lawmakers are spearheading a bipartisan effort to become one of over two dozen states to ban or otherwise restrict cellphone use in schools.

"Our students deserve the opportunity to learn without a constant distraction in their pockets," a memo circulated by state Sen. Devlin Robinson said.

What we know:

Lawmakers cited multiple studies done on the negative impacts that cellphones have on children's learning abilities and overall mental health.

"Each year, more and more studies are showing the negative impact of smartphones on the development of our children," the memo read.

In their research, they found that the average age for a child in Pennsylvania to own a cellphone is 10.5 – a number, they say, "that seems to get younger every year."

The amount of time children spend on their phones is also of concern. They cited one study that found teens spent eight hours of the day on their phones.

"The impact of these addictive devices in schools cannot be ignored," the memo continued.

Some educators have called cellphone distractions among high school students "a major problem in the classroom," with many supporting a bell-to-bell ban.

"The correlating data between the mental health decline and academic decline of children and the rise of smartphones is clear," they said.

What's next:

Lawmakers say they will introduce legislation that will require schools to adopt and implement a policy that prohibits the use of phone during the school day.

Exceptions will be made for students with medical conditions or individualized education plans that require the use of a "personal communication device."

Local perspective:

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy proposed a similar cellphone ban during his State of the State address back in January.

Over 600 New Jersey school districts would be required to introduce policies to ban devices, but they would also be able to determine how the policies are implemented and enforced.

"Every parent knows the damage these devices can cause: Enough is enough it is time for action," he said.

President of the New Jersey Education Association Sean Spiller applauded Murphy's hard-nosed stance on banning cellphones in grade schools and called on the New Jersey Department of Education to issue guidelines on cellphones in schools.

While there is no cellphone ban in schools as of this writing, several schools and districts have cracked down on the scourge of phones in classrooms.