The Brief Police are searching for 41-year-old Kerri Simmons, wanted in the fatal shooting of Christian Williams on Saturday, October 31. Simmons is considered armed and dangerous, according to investigators. A $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.



The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 41-year-old Kerri Simmons, who is wanted for murder in the fatal shooting of Christian Williams, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Investigators say Simmons is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened at approximately 6:49 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, on the 1200 block of North Redfield Street.

Responding officers found Christian Williams, a 40-year-old male, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say Williams, who lived on the 3000 block of North 15th Street, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m.

Investigators say Simmons allegedly knocked on Williams’ door and shot him after an argument.

Simmons, pictured above, remains at large, and an arrest warrant has been issued. The case is still active and under investigation by the Homicide Unit.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone who spots Simmons is advised not to approach and to call 911 immediately. Police urge anyone with information on Simmons’ whereabouts to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or the tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information regarding Simmons’ current location or motive beyond stating the incident stemmed from an argument. The case remains open.