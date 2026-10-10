1 Philadelphia police officer dead, another in critical condition after being shot multiple times

The Brief One Philadelphia police officer has died and a second is in critical condition after they were shot multiple times during an ambush on a West Philadelphia porch early Saturday. One officer, a 33-year-old father of five, was shot 12 times, while his partner, a 40-year-old father of two, was shot three times. Police have not yet confirmed which officer passed away. The suspect ran away, fired at additional officers, climbed a tree, and eventually surrendered to SWAT teams.



One Philadelphia police officer has died and another is fighting for his life in critical condition after an on-scene officer said they were ambushed and shot multiple times while responding to a call early Saturday morning in West Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 100 block of North 52nd Street just after midnight for a report of a person with a gun. When officers arrived, they were met with a barrage of gunfire in what an officer at the scene described as an ambush.

Responding officers found the two wounded policemen on a porch with serious gunshot injuries. A 33-year-old officer, who is a father of five, was shot 12 times. His partner, a 40-year-old officer and father of two, was shot three times.

Both officers were rushed to a local hospital. The Philadelphia Police Department later confirmed that one of the officers died from his injuries. The second officer remains in critical condition.

After the initial shooting, the suspect ran away and fired at additional officers in a nearby alley, though no other officers were hit. The suspect then climbed a tree to hide and eventually surrendered after SWAT units arrived on the scene.

Investigators have recovered three firearms connected to the incident, including two handguns and a shotgun.

What they're saying:

Earlier in the morning, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel addressed the shooting, noting the officers faced a long road to recovery prior to the tragic announcement of the officer's death.