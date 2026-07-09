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72-year-old man with 'diminished mental capacity' missing from South Philadelphia: police

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
News
Published July 9, 2026 4:47 PM EDT
Published July 9, 2026 4:47 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Philadelphia police are searching for 72-year-old Bernard Nuble, who is missing and considered endangered.
    • Nuble was last seen on July 4 on the 2200 block of McClellan Street.
    • Police urge anyone with information to call the South Detective Division or 911.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department’s South Detective Division is asking for help finding 72-year-old Bernard Nuble, who was reported missing and is considered endangered, according to police.

Search for missing man continues in South Philadelphia

What we know:

Police say Nuble was reported missing by his significant other on July 5 at about 12:10 p.m. He was last seen the day before, July 4, at around 8:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of McClellan Street.

Nuble has a diminished mental capacity and may be disoriented, police say. 

He also has a medical stoma on his throat and uses an electronic voice box to communicate.

Nuble is described as a Black male, 6’4" tall, about 150 pounds, with a thin build. He is known to frequent the areas around 5th and Duncannon Streets and 11th Street and Lehigh Avenue.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Nuble’s whereabouts is asked to contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911.

Police are hoping the public can help bring Nuble home safely.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about what Nuble was wearing when he was last seen or any possible direction of travel.

The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department.

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