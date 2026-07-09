72-year-old man with 'diminished mental capacity' missing from South Philadelphia: police

The Brief Philadelphia police are searching for 72-year-old Bernard Nuble, who is missing and considered endangered. Nuble was last seen on July 4 on the 2200 block of McClellan Street. Police urge anyone with information to call the South Detective Division or 911.



The Philadelphia Police Department’s South Detective Division is asking for help finding 72-year-old Bernard Nuble, who was reported missing and is considered endangered, according to police.

Search for missing man continues in South Philadelphia

What we know:

Police say Nuble was reported missing by his significant other on July 5 at about 12:10 p.m. He was last seen the day before, July 4, at around 8:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of McClellan Street.

Nuble has a diminished mental capacity and may be disoriented, police say.

He also has a medical stoma on his throat and uses an electronic voice box to communicate.

Nuble is described as a Black male, 6’4" tall, about 150 pounds, with a thin build. He is known to frequent the areas around 5th and Duncannon Streets and 11th Street and Lehigh Avenue.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Nuble’s whereabouts is asked to contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911.

Police are hoping the public can help bring Nuble home safely.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about what Nuble was wearing when he was last seen or any possible direction of travel.