72-year-old man with 'diminished mental capacity' missing from South Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department’s South Detective Division is asking for help finding 72-year-old Bernard Nuble, who was reported missing and is considered endangered, according to police.
Search for missing man continues in South Philadelphia
What we know:
Police say Nuble was reported missing by his significant other on July 5 at about 12:10 p.m. He was last seen the day before, July 4, at around 8:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of McClellan Street.
Nuble has a diminished mental capacity and may be disoriented, police say.
He also has a medical stoma on his throat and uses an electronic voice box to communicate.
Nuble is described as a Black male, 6’4" tall, about 150 pounds, with a thin build. He is known to frequent the areas around 5th and Duncannon Streets and 11th Street and Lehigh Avenue.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Nuble’s whereabouts is asked to contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911.
Police are hoping the public can help bring Nuble home safely.
What we don't know:
Police have not released information about what Nuble was wearing when he was last seen or any possible direction of travel.
The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department.