Eugene Horsch: Federal charges brought against man in Philadelphia drugs, weapons investigation

The Brief Eugene Horsch faces new charges after he was indicted by a federal grand jury. Horsch, 44, was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and another count of possession of an unlawfully produced document and authentication feature. The charges stem from a drugs and weapons investigation in June, and the subsequent search of Horsch's Chew Avenue home.



The 44-year-old man at the center of an ongoing drugs and weapons investigation that led to a search of a Philadelphia home, is facing new federal charges.

What we know:

Court documents obtained by FOX 29 News show Eugene Horsch was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and another count of possession of an unlawfully produced document and authentication feature.

Horsch was arrested in Center City in June after officers found him and another woman inside a vehicle with drugs, two loaded guns, and a fake DEA badge. He was charged with drugs and weapons crimes.

Featured article

The encounter led investigators to a home on Chew Avenue where they made several unsettling discoveries, including guns, ammunition, and drugs. A 55 gallon drum attached to water lines, and various chemicals in bottles were also found.

Agents also discovered fake federal identification, computers, and more than 120 pieces of so-called ballistic evidence.

What they're saying:

Philadelphia Inquirer Investigative reporter Barbara Laker joined Good Day Philadelphia to share what she and her team have learned about the ongoing investigation, including a link to a missing woman who was previously married to Horsch's father.

Laker says investigators discovered "a significant amount" of blood inside the Chew Avenue property. Testing is currently underway to determine if the blood is human or from an animal.

Detectives also plan on excavating the yard as part of their investigation, according to Laker. Authorities did not find bodies in the home as was previously speculated, but investigators did find letters and notes that reference ways to dispose of bodies.

Laker added that Horsch's father wrote horror fiction novels and movies, and investigators are working to determine if he was the one who penned the letters.

Featured article

Amy McHale disappearance

Perhaps one of the most disturbing potential connections to the investigation is the disappearance of Amy McHale. Laker says McHale, who has been missing since 2016, was previously married to Horsch's father for a short period of time starting in 2004.

The couple lived together in Chalfont before splitting, when Horsch's father moved to the Chew Avenue house. McHale's family says they last heard from Amy, who they say battled drug and mental health issues, while she was at the Chew Avenue house in June 2016.

Laker says Horsch's father died in 2025, leaving questions about what exactly happened to McHale unanswered.

Investigators are also looking into another missing woman named Blair Tonzelli, whose name appeared on the fake ID of the woman who Horsch was stopped with in Center City. Tonzelli, Laker says, has been missing for three years.