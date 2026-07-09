Delaware County man accused of threatening arson at governor's mansion

The Brief A Delaware County man was arrested after threatening arson against Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence. Richard Franklin, 65, allegedly made the threat and used an ethnic slur regarding Shapiro during a visit to State Rep. Leanna Krueger's office in Brookhaven. Franklin has been charged with Terroristic Threats, Ethnic Intimidation, and more.



A Delaware County man is accused of threatening to start a fire at the governor's mansion while visiting the office of a local state rep.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police say 65-year-old Richard Franklin visited the office of State Rep. Leanna Krueger in Brookhaven to contest or seek assistance with outstanding taxes.

During an encounter with a staff member at the office, investigators allege Franklin used an antisemitic slur and threatened arson against the governor's mansion in Harrisburg.

The alleged threat comes more than a year after 38-year-old Cody Balmer broke into the governor's mansion and set it ablaze while Shapiro and his family slept inside. Everyone managed to escape the fire without injuries.

Dig deeper:

State Police went to Franklin's home the next day, where they say he gave "multiple inconsistent accounts of what occurred at the District Office."

"He made an admission to using the ethnic slur and related the statement(s) he made about the governor's mansion were sympathetic and positive in nature because the Governor and his family survived the previous arson," State Police said.

Franklin was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threats, Ethnic Intimidation, Disorderly Conduct, and more.