Death linked to cut dialysis port under investigation in Chester County

The Brief A person died after a hemorrhaging emergency on June 16 in Atglen Borough. Police say the bleeding was caused by a cut dialysis port. The investigation is ongoing and more details may be released.



An investigation is underway in Chester County after Pennsylvania State Police say a person's dialysis port was cut, leading to a fatal hemorrhaging incident in Atglen Borough.

What we know:

On June 16, Pennsylvania State Police troopers say EMS called them to the 400 block of Glen Run Drive in Atglen Borough, Chester County.

After responding to the hemorrhaging incident, EMS determined the victim was beyond continued life-saving.

Police determined the bleeding was caused by a dialysis port being cut.

The Embreeville Criminal Investigation Unit is working with the Chester County District Attorney’s Office to investigate what happened.

Police say the investigation is active and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the victim or said how the dialysis port was cut.

No further details about the circumstances or any possible suspects have been provided.