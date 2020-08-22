Death of man shot by police officer in Asbury Park under investigation

article

State authorities are investigating the death of a man shot by a police officer after a standoff in New Jersey.

The New Jersey attorney general's office says Asbury Park officers were called to a two-family residence shortly after 9 p.m. Friday due to a domestic dispute and found a man armed with a knife barricaded in an apartment.

A stun device proved ineffective, and authorities say an Asbury Park officer shot the 39-year-old man shorty after 10 p.m. Friday. He died about 20 minutes later at a hospital.

The attorney general's office is required to probe deaths stemming from encounters with law enforcement.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP