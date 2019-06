article

Police are investigating after a 50-year-old man's decomposed body was found floating in the Schuylkill River Monday.

A passerby made the discovery just before 9 a.m. near Market Street and Schuylkill Avenue.

Officials say the man's body was recovered under the brigde and will be transported to the medical examinder's office. The man has yet to be identified.

This is an ongoing investigation.