Parking police leave ticket on Deion Sanders' luxury car ahead of games against Oregon: 'Lamborghini Prime'

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are just hours away from a highly anticipated Pac-12 Conference matchup with the Oregon Ducks .

Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, has captured the attention of the sports world since he has taken over Colorado's football program. The Buffaloes have gotten off to a 3-0 start after defeating TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State. The impressive start comes after the Buffaloes managed to win only one game last season.

Sanders is one of the most well-known figures in college football , but apparently he is not exempted from being ticketed for a parking violation.

Coach Prime's oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., posted a video on social media showing a parking ticket under one of the wiper blades of a white Lamborghini.

"Lamborghini Prime. I love to see it," Sanders Jr. is heard saying in the video. "They even gave him a ticket. They even gave my dad a ticket. Yeah, boys — crazy."

Sanders Jr. did not share details on why the luxury car received the ticket. The specific amount of the fine is also unclear.

Aside from dealing the parking violation, the Buffaloes head coach had a run-in with a rodent in his office on the Boulder campus.

"We called it a rat, but it wasn’t big enough to be a rat, but it was a mouse. I’m scared, I can’t do this, I can’t live like this. I’m in Boulder, Colorado — I cannot live like this," Sanders said in a video. "So, help is going to be on the way today. One of us has got to go."

The Buffaloes are considerable underdogs against Oregon. The Ducks are led by star quarterback Bo Nix, while Heisman candidate Shedeur Sanders will be under center for Colorado.

Shedeur has thrown for 1,251 yards and ten touchdowns over the first three games of the season, but he will be missing his top target, wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter , who will be out for the next several games with an injury.

The outcome of Saturday's game will have an impact on both teams' College Football Playoff hopes, but how the quarterbacks play could factor into their respective draft positioning.

