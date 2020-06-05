Delaware beach closed to surfing, swimming after possible shark bite

article

Delaware state officials have closed Herring Point beach to surfing and swimming in Lewes after a 12-year-old boy was hospitalized with bite marks.

Officials say the boy was surfing off Herring Point when he sustained a puncture wound to one of his legs. Experts are reviewing the marks to determine if it came from a shark or another creature.

Park Rangers and lifeguards are patrolling the beach area to warn surfers and other beachgoers to stay in shallow water.

Beachgoers around the Cape Henlopen bathhouse are only permitted to remain in knee-deep water.

Officials say shark bites are rare. The only known shark bite to have occurred at a Delaware State Park beach happened in June of 2014.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP