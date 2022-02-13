Delaware beach town considers seasonal transit system

article

A Delaware beach town is weighing whether to launch its own transit system to try to address chronic parking woes.

The city of Lewes will consider a plan at its Monday council meeting to operate a "Lewes Line" of paratransit buses as soon as late May, in time for the upcoming tourist season.

Under the plan, passengers would pay $1 to ride with stops connecting the downtown area, the beaches and the Cape May-Lewes ferry terminal, among others.

Proponents say transit is needed to reduce parking difficulties that increase as Lewes becomes a more popular tourist destination, particularly because the beaches and downtown retail are not adjacent.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter