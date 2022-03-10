Delaware boy, 12, charged in three car thefts after police chase, officials say

Police in Delaware have arrested three juveniles in connection with a stolen car, including a 12-year-old boy they believe is connected to two other incidents.

On Tuesday, police in Elsmere, Delaware received a report of a vehicle theft. Officers later located the vehicle in New Castle.

When officers attempted to make contact the occupants, the driver fled. After a brief pursuit, three juvenile suspects were arrested.

Two of the suspects were just 12-years-old, and a third was 13.

Following the arrests, investigators determined one of the 12-year-olds was connected to two other vehicle thefts.

The boy was charged with resisting arrest, conspiracy, reckless driving, and three counts of theft of a motor vehicle. He was taken to the New Castle County Detention Center on $50,000 secured bond.

The other juveniles were also charged with theft of a motor vehicle, conspiracy, and resisting arrest.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter