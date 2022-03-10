Delaware boy, 12, charged in three car thefts after police chase, officials say
ELSMERE, Del. - Police in Delaware have arrested three juveniles in connection with a stolen car, including a 12-year-old boy they believe is connected to two other incidents.
On Tuesday, police in Elsmere, Delaware received a report of a vehicle theft. Officers later located the vehicle in New Castle.
When officers attempted to make contact the occupants, the driver fled. After a brief pursuit, three juvenile suspects were arrested.
Two of the suspects were just 12-years-old, and a third was 13.
Following the arrests, investigators determined one of the 12-year-olds was connected to two other vehicle thefts.
The boy was charged with resisting arrest, conspiracy, reckless driving, and three counts of theft of a motor vehicle. He was taken to the New Castle County Detention Center on $50,000 secured bond.
The other juveniles were also charged with theft of a motor vehicle, conspiracy, and resisting arrest.
