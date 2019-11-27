Delaware County animal shelter hosts Thanksgiving dinner for homeless pups

article

Dogs searching for their forever homes are celebrating Thanksgiving early thanks to a Delaware County animal shelter.

Providence Animal Center, based out of Media, Pennsylvania, hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless dogs in its adoption center on Wednesday for those who may not be adopted until after the holiday.

Woodlyn's Pet Supplies Plus donated enough food for all of the homeless dogs to enjoy.

Thanksgiving dinner was delivered to the pups through an enrichment program designed to give the dogs' brains a good workout.

Providence Animal Center will be closed for Thanksgiving but will re-open on Black Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. The shelter is offering 75% off dog and kitten adoption fees, in addition to free cat adoptions.

Anyone interested in donating to Providence Animal Center can do so here.