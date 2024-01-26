Delaware County elementary school nationally recognized by Special Olympics

An elementary school in Media is receiving special recognition. Indian Lane Elementary School is one of only four schools in the state last year to be honored by the Special Olympics and one out of 22 in the entire country. And, the recognition is awarded to the best of the best inclusive schools.

"I told them we may be in a historic book one day," Principal Michelle Britton said.

Being selected means they are officially a National Banner Unified Champion School for their commitment to inclusion.

"This award is tremendous. It’s a testament to their character, their understanding of their classmates, their testament to making our community better," Club Sponsor, Special Olympic Coordinator and 1st Grade teacher, Summer O’Donnel, said.

What makes the recognition special to Indian Lane is that they are the first elementary school in Pennsylvania to receive the prestigious distinction. The school’s unified sports team brings together students with and without intellectual disabilities to play bocce and run track and field after school.

"We want to make sure that all of our students have a place of belonging and with that, that team feeling," Coach and Sponsor of Special Olympics Club, Molly Bradley, explained.

The celebration wrapped up a week-long spirit week, celebrating inclusivity which led to the celebration and unveiling of the 2023 Unified Championship Schools National Banner.