Delaware County man jumps into action to save man from burning truck

Within seconds a truck became engulfed in flames on the New Jersey Turnpike and without hesitation, Jordan Reed from Delaware County jumped into action to save the driver’s life.

"The gentleman who was driving was fully on fire his clothes on fire shouting help me," Reed said.

While Reed's wife called 911, the local physician assistant with about a decade worth of EMT experience worked with another Good Samaritan to rescue the man from the flames. A passing truck driver supplied a fire extinguisher.

Reed says in the minutes before emergency responders showed up, he and others on scene collected water bottles from drivers to help prepare the fire victim for treatment at the hospital.

"I knew we had to cool him down with the degree of burns he had and also had chemicals from the fire extinguisher on him that were going to worsen his situation," he said. " The location of his burns including the face and possible airways was my greatest concern and that’s why I continued to monitor him."

The accident happened in the southbound lanes near Exit 12 in North Jersey, Reed happened to be passing through after a weekend in Connecticut somehow he was right where he needed to be Monday afternoon to save a man’s life.

