Delaware County school community reunites in day of fun, fundraising after devastating fire

They were lacing up the dancing shoes at a Delaware County school Friday for a homecoming of sorts after fire nearly destroyed their school.

The annual Dance-A-Thon at St. Francis of Assisi School in Springfield usually raises money for local charities. Friday, they were raising money for themselves.

"The emotion of being together is overwhelming," said school principal Nicole Hamilton.

On October 7th, a 2-alarm fire gutted the lower school building at the Catholic grade school on Saxer Avenue, causing massive damage. It also forced nearly half the school to relocate to nearby St. Kevin School, in essence, splitting the school in half. Friday’s event in the campus parking lot was the first time the students have been together since the fire.

"It’s been kind of crazy since all the other kids haven’t been here" said second-grader Naomi.

The Dance-A-Thon event, with a DJ, games, and a bouncy house, was a bittersweet day under the shadow of their burned out building. Students from Pre-K to 8th grade were sporting their "SFA Strong" shirts.

"They are thrilled. Some of them said, ‘Mrs. Hamilton, I’m so happy we are here.’ I mean it means everything to them because we are a family. This school is a family," Hamilton remarked.

Each year the Dance-A-Thon raises money for local charities. But this year it will be their own. All proceeds Friday will go into rebuilding the school.

"It’s been really fun playing all these games and dancing, but it feels weird because we haven’t been together for so long," said one student.

For the 360 students, their parents and teachers, the fire may have taken their building. But certainly not their spirit.

"I think it’s been a life experience for the kids. At the end of the day, this year is going to look a lot different than years past have looked, but it’s going to be something they always remember," said Lindsay Smith, a parent of three students at St. Francis of Assisi.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Meanwhile, the school is hoping to bring in temporary modular classrooms to the property, so all students can be together while their school is repaired.