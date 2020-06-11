Delaware County Sheriff's Office bans use of all chokeholds

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday morning they have banned the use of all chokeholds for their deputies.

Sheriff Jerry L. Sanders Jr. issued a directive to his deputies banning all chokeholds during any physical altercation with persons they encounter in the course of their duties.

The Sheriff's Office says the decision was made in light of recent incidents and the current scrutiny law enforcement agencies are facing.

In a statement, the sheriff said when interacting with the public and incarcerated individuals, deputies are "to only use the force necessary and to only use approved use-of-force tactics to provide for their personal safety, while practically respecting the individual’s physical well-being."

Sheriff Sanders went on to say that he knows interactions with individuals can be dangerous, but he insisted all deputies "react professionally and in a manner that reasonably safeguards both their own safety and health, and that of the individual they are handling.

___

