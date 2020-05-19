Delaware County still reporting high number of COVID-19 cases

Delaware County councilwoman Dr. Monica Taylor says a number of issues are built into why the second most densely populated county in Pennsylvania still has the highest local 14 day rate of COVID-19 cases.

“We didn’t have a health department and that would have helped in our overall knowledge of the community,” she told FOX 29.

It’s a community with a lot of nursing homes, multi-family dwellings, and many low income and immigrant communities. Delaware County also has more than its share of underlying conditions and high risk factors. Dr. Taylor says they’re on the right track and things are improving.

“They’re here and we’re working through them,” Taylor said.

However, it’s not fast enough for Delaware County to have a chance at Governor Tom Wolf lifting some restrictions to start reopening.

“It’s a little bit disheartening heading into the summer everybody wants to get out, some freedom to do some things, not happening around here," Mike Brotschul said.

Brotschul is working hard to stay open at Slice It Up Pizza along the Darby Road strip in Havertown.

“I’m lucky we’re still doing this, but it’s a different kind of busy," he explained.

A local volunteer group taps him to make lunch and dinner for the EMS crews at Delaware County Memorial Hospital. It's all about neighbors helping neighbors.

