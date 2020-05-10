Delaware County woman returns home on Mother's Day after bout with coronavirus

It was a Mother's Day to remember for a Delaware County woman after she was welcomed home following a two-month bout against COVID-19.

Susan Leighton, a Radnor mother of four, was admitted to the hospital on St. Patricks Day and has since battled with a litany of medical problems related to the novel virus.

"I was in a medically induced coma for three weeks, I battled a collapsed lung, I've ridden just about every ride in the amusement park," Leighton said.

Ten weeks and several hospital transfers later, Leighton was welcomed home by cheering neighbors with balloons and handmade signs.

"It was terrible not being able to see her for so long, but it's just great to have her home right now, I'm so happy she's home," Samantha Leighton said.

Leighton does not know where she contracted the virus and still has some recovering to do, including constant oxygen treatments.

"Huge shoutout to Main Line Health and the amazing care that I received from them," Leighton said.

And what better day to return to the loving embrace of her family then Mother's Day?

"I am over the moon, I am so blessed with this amazing family and shoutout to my awesome husband who held the fort down, he's my rock and I'm so grateful to be here," Leighton said.

