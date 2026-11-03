When should Pennsylvania expect election results?

The Brief Polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Pennsylvania is one of six states in the country where elections officials can't start counting absentee ballots until Election Day. Counties have until Nov. 23 to certify their election results.



Tuesday is Election Day, and while vote results will start pouring in after polls close, it might be a few days or weeks before we have the full picture, at least in Pennsylvania.

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How Pennsylvania counts votes

Local perspective:

Counties in most states across the country will already be counting votes before polls even open on Election Day.

In Pennsylvania, however, election officials have to wait. Pennsylvania is one of just six states in the country, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, that doesn't allow the counting of absentee ballots before Election Day.

County officials began their count at 7 a.m. on Election Day, with a big job ahead of them. State data as of 4 p.m. on Nov. 3 shows that more than 1.1 million absentee ballots have been returned.

Even though some vote totals will be in early on Tuesday, no results will be posted until after polls close at 8 p.m.

Pennsylvania vote counting deadlines

Timeline:

Once polls close, there are several key deadlines in the vote counting process.

First, each county has until 5 p.m. on Nov. 10 to submit all their returns to the Secretary of the Commonwealth. Then, the counties have until Nov. 17 to count all their votes, so they can certify the results by Nov. 23.

Once that happens, the Secretary of the Commonwealth will certify the statewide results.

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The 2024 election in Pennsylvania

The backstory:

For context, the state of Pennsylvania certified the results of the 2024 presidential election on Dec. 4, 2024, 29 days after Election Day.