Delaware extending school mask mandate until February

Delaware officials are extending the state’s mask mandate for public and private schools into the new year.

Democratic Gov. John Carney announced Wednesday that the requirement will be extended until Feb. 8. The emergency masking regulation that’s currently in effect is set to expire on Dec. 10, with an option to extend the order by 60 days.

Officials say the extension will be formalized later this month.

Carney says he hopes that the requirement can be lifted by February. He says children from kindergarten to high school are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, which will help protect the health of school communities statewide.

Carney says the focus in coming months will be on increasing vaccination rates to help the state move past the pandemic.

