West Philadelphia bands, cheerleaders shine at HBCU week Battle of the Bands

The Brief Community and high school performers gathered in West Philadelphia Tuesday night for a Battle of the Bands event celebrating HBCU week. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker attended the showcase, which featured both bands and cheerleaders from across the city. The weeklong HBCU celebration will continue with a choir competition, college and job fair, step show and football events.



A Battle of the Bands event took place Tuesday night in West Philadelphia, bringing together high school and community performers as part of the city's HBCU week celebrations, according to event organizers. The event featured bands, cheerleaders and a gathering of local talent, with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker in attendance.

What we know:

High school and community musicians and cheerleaders took the stage Tuesday night, giving teams a chance to share their passion and celebrate school pride. Daquan Johnson Thompson, owner of Cheer Athletics Philadelphia, said the event gave the teams an opportunity to showcase their talents and connect with others.

For 14-year-old cheerleader Allyson Ballard, the night was about introducing her program to a larger audience.

"I'm feeling really excited and it's important to get so other people can see our program when they might not have been able to," Ballard said.

Garrett Harley, chief deputy mayor, said the event was an exciting chance to highlight the city’s talented high schools. "It is beyond exciting because it gives us an opportunity to highlight our cheerleaders to highlight our bands," said Garrett Harley.

What they're saying:

Ballard said she enjoyed meeting other performers and feeling the energy that comes from friendly competition. The event brought together students and performers from across the community, creating a supportive and energetic atmosphere during the HBCU week celebration.

What's next:

The week-long HBCU celebration features several more activities beyond the Battle of the Bands. Organizers say the schedule continues with a collegiate choir competition, as well as a college and job fair, a step show and football events at Lincoln Financial Field.

The event reflects efforts to celebrate local talent and encourage community engagement through music, cheer and school spirit during HBCU week in Philadelphia.