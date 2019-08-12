Delaware inmate, 36, dead in apparent suicide

article

Authorities say a Delaware inmate recently charged with conspiring to smuggle contraband into prison has died in an apparent suicide.

Officials say 36-year-old Aron McNatt died Sunday evening after being found hanging by a bedsheet Friday night in his cell at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.

McNatt had been in custody since May 8 and was serving a two-year sentence for a third drunken-driving conviction.

Mcnatt was charged two weeks ago with conspiring with 38-year-old Teresa C. Cook of Lewes to smuggle Suboxone into the prison. Suboxone is a powerful, highly addictive prescription drug used to treat opiate addiction.

State police and Department of Correction officials are investigating the incident.

------

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.

For suicide risk factors and warning signs, see here. For more information, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.