Delaware man, 22, arrested for straw purchasing 6 firearms

A Delaware man has been arrested for his role in straw purchasing numerous guns.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced the arrest of Nasir Garland, 22, of New Castle, Delaware, on multiple felony charges resulting from his actions as a straw purchaser of six firearms.

Garland has been charged with the Illegal Transfer of Firearms and Providing False Information, as well as related charges.

"There are approximately 1,500 gun deaths in Pennsylvania per year, and this epidemic is fueled in part by straw purchasing," said DA Stollsteimer. "The surge of gun violence in our communities is fueled by the easy availability of firearms. In our region, law enforcement is fighting the gun violence epidemic by prioritizing the prosecution of those individuals who circumvent the law and supply firearms to felons and trigger-pullers. This arrest should send a message to those thinking about straw purchasing firearms – you will be subject to prosecution," said Stollsteimer.

A ‘straw purchase’ is an illegal firearm purchase where the actual buyer of the gun uses another person to purchase a firearm.

An investigation revealed that between August 2020 and December 2020, Garland had bought five firearms in New Castle. He purchased a sixth firearm in July 2021.

According to prosecutors, Garland confessed to making the illegal purchases, and transferring those firearms to individuals who were ineligible to purchase such firearms.

Garland was arraigned and bail was set at $250,000. He was committed to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

