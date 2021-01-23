Delaware man arrested after assaulting store employee, stealing merchandise

article

Delaware State Police have arrested a man after he reportedly robbed a convenience store Friday night.

Troopers responded to a Royal Farms on the 2100 block of New Castle Avenue for reports of a robbery that had just happened.

During the investigation, troopers learned that Lionel B. Lewis, 27 of Wilmington, had stolen and damaged merchandise from the store before physically assaulting the 48-year-old store employee. He then fled the scene.

A subsuquent search found Lewis walking behind the Super G Market in the Crossroads Plaza.

Lewis was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Troopers found four 2mg Alprazolam pills and four 2mg Xanax pills on Lewis.

Lewis was transported to Troop 2, where he was charged with numerous crimes including robbery 2nd degree (felony), resisting arrest with force (felony), and several other counts.

Advertisement

A computer inquiry also determined Lewis was wanted on three active Superior Court Violation of Probation warrants.

Lewis was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $21,000 secured bond.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter