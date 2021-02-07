Delaware man arrested in fatal stabbing after verbal fight at party, police say

article

The Delaware State Police have arrested a man for murder and other related charges on Saturday.

46-year-old James Palmer from Dover, for murder and related charges.

The incident happened on Saturday at approximately 03:25 a.m., when troopers responded to Millchop Lane, Magnolia, for a report of a stabbing.

An investigation revealed that a verbal altercation happened between several people who were at a party at a trailer located behind a residence.

Individuals left the party and went to the residence to remove themselves from the situation. However, the conflict reignited when the participants engaged again at the residence.

The argument then escalated and a 37-year-old male from Smyrna and 34-year-old female from Dover, were both stabbed with a large knife by the suspect, 46-year-old James Palmer of Dover.

The victims were transported to an area hospital by an acquaintance. The 37-year-old male victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The 34-year-old female victim was treated at an area hospital with stab wounds to the abdomen.

Palmer turned himself in at Delaware State Police Troop 1 and was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with multiple counts including Murder 1st Degree (Felony), Attempted to Commit Murder 1st Degree (Felony), and Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)- 2 counts.

