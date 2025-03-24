New Castle middle school gym teacher charged with sexually soliciting student

The Brief Ricardo Vila, 39, was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of an 8th grade student at George Read Middle School in New Castle, DE. Delaware is seeking any information the public may have on the middle school gym teacher.



A Delaware middle school teacher is facing several charges after officials say he is accused of sexually soliciting a student.

This is an active case within the Delaware Department of Justice and Delaware State Police.

What we know:

Ricardo Vila, a 39-year-old physical education teacher at George Read Middle School, was arrested Monday morning due to an extensive investigation by the Delaware Department of Justice and Delaware State Police.

Officials say Vila exchanged sexually explicit text messages and social media messages with an 8th grade student at the school.

Vila faces the following 17 felony charges:

6 counts of Sexual Solicitation of a Child;

6 counts of Promoting Sexual Solicitation of a Child;

2 counts of Obscenity;

1 count of Enticement for Purposes of Sexual Contact;

1 count of Sexual Abuse of a Child by a Person in a Position of Trust Second Degree; and

1 count of Dangerous Crime against a Child.

What they're saying:

"Parents deserve to trust that their children are safe at school, full stop," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "Any case with a child victim is heinous; cases where the abuser held a position of trust are beyond the pale. Child predators are our priority. We will find them, we will charge them without compromise, and we will bring them to justice."

"The Delaware State Police remains committed to protecting the community’s most vulnerable members, our children," stated Colonel William D. Crotty, Superintendent of the Delaware State Police. "We commend the Colonial School District for promptly bringing this matter to our attention, allowing law enforcement to take immediate action. This case highlights the crucial collaboration between our detectives and the Delaware Department of Justice in holding offenders accountable. We will continue to work diligently alongside our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure that those who exploit children face justice."

What you can do:

Delaware officials are seeking any information anyone may have about this case.

If you have information, contact Detective Kevin Kelleher at (302) 365-8436.