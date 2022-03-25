Expand / Collapse search

Delaware officials plan for $300 payments to taxpayers

Delaware
With Americans still in shock over jaw-dropping, rising gas prices, a few proposals have floated around Congress and elsewhere about offering some relief to drivers. The congressional lawmakers propose the Gas Rebate Act of 2022 where Americans would get an energy rebate of $100 per month (and $100 for each dependent) for the rest of 2022 in any month where the national average gas prices exceed $4.00 per gallon.

DOVER, Del. - Delaware officials say they are planning to send $300 in direct payments to taxpayers in the state.

News outlets reported Thursday that the payments are part of the state's plan for using a $1 billion budget surplus at a time when inflation is rising and gas prices also are high. 

Lawmakers said they will introduce legislation within a week. A vote could happen next month. 

Officials say more than 600,000 Delaware residents are likely to receive these payments, which will cost $186.6 million. 

Rep. Valerie Longhurst, the House majority leader, said it's hoped residents could receive the money before June 30.

The development comes as lawmakers around the country have sought ways to offer some relief to drivers. Some proposals include a stimulus check while others would tax oil companies.

Lawmakers in California  announced a similar $400 gas rebate proposal for every taxpayer. Governor Janet Mills of Maine has proposed increasing the state’s relief checks for residents to $850 in the face of record-high inflation and rising oil and gas prices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

