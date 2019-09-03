Delaware officials report 6 suspected overdose deaths

article

Delaware public health officials say six people died of suspected drug overdoses over the Labor Day weekend.

Authorities say the suspected overdose deaths happened in Sussex and New Castle counties between Friday and Sunday.

Preliminary data also show that officials in Sussex County responded to 25 suspected overdoses between Friday and Monday.

As of Tuesday, officials have reported 194 suspected overdose deaths in Delaware this year.

Last year, there were 400 overdose deaths, an increase of 16 percent from 2017.

Authorities are urging drug addicts and their families to seek immediate treatment and to acquire the overdose-reversing medication naloxone.

Last year, first responders administered 3,728 doses of naloxone, compared to 2,861 doses in 2017.