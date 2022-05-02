Delaware police investigating crash scene where dog was killed

article

New Castle County Police say they are investigating a crash that happened on Friday after a dog was killed.

On Friday, around 1:30 p.m., police say officers responded to the 100 block of Liberty Blvd in the West Minquadale community for a report of a traffic crash.

When responding officers arrived at the scene, they say they learned from witnesses that a gray, Volkswagon Jetta had driven up the front lawn of a residence on Liberty Blvd, missing several other witnesses, but striking a dog.

Police say witnesses also told them that the driver waited at the scene for a few minutes, but drove off before their arrival.

Officers say they identified the suspect as Michelle Brogan, 40, after she returned to the scene, so officers could view her vehicle.

Brogan was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters where she was charged with two counts of Felony Reckless Endangering and other related charges, according to police.

Authorities say Brogan was released after posting a $2,275 secured bail.