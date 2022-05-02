Woman wanted for attempted homicide in Upper Makefield Township in police custody

article

A woman accused of attempted homicide in Upper Makefield Township is in police custody after authorities began searching for her.

Authorities say Trinh T. Nguyen, 39, is the woman police were searching for Monday morning.

According to police, Nguyen was last driving a white 2018 Toyota Sienna van with Pennsylvania license plate KPF8791.

Officials labeled her as armed and dangerous and encouraged anyone who saw her call 911.

Nguyen is in custody, according to FOX 29's JoAnn Pileggi.

