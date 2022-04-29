Police: 2 armed teens shot and killed after attempted robbery in Norristown

Police in Norristown are investigating a fatal double shooting of two, armed 17-year-old males, after an attempted robbery.

According to officials, police responded to an alley behind the 300 block of Warren Street Friday, about 8 p.m. for a shooting.

When police arrived, they found two males, dead from gunshot wounds and the shooter on scene.

As part of the investigation revealed, according to Norristown Police and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, the two males were both 17-years-old. Officials said the two teens attempted to rob the shooter and there was a struggle for a gun.

Norristown police investigate a double fatal shooting on Warren Street.

The shooter fired his legally registered gun to fatally shoot the two males. He then tried to give aid and called 911, authorities said.

The shooter was questioned by police and released. No charges were filed.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or call the Montgomery County’s tip line at 610-278-DOIT. Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app.