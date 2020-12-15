'Moment of hope': 1st Delawarean receives COVID-19 vaccine

The first Delaware citizen has received the COVID-1 vaccine early Tuesday after the state received its first shipment Monday.

A healthcare worker was the first recipient of the vaccine.

Footage taken Tuesday shows Cote receiving the vaccine. "Being on a COVID unit, I’ve tried to really isolate myself from everyone,” Elizabeth Cote said. “I really would love to be able to go and hug my mom and hug my grandfather.”

“After nine long months fighting COVID-19, this is a moment of hope for Delaware and for our country. There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Governor Carney. “Delaware’s nurses, doctors, nursing assistants, and non-medical staff have all demonstrated courage and leadership every day of this COVID-19 crisis. Now, nurses like Elisabeth Cote are leading by example again by stepping up to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It is because of them that we will beat this pandemic and come out stronger on the other side.”

Delaware, which pre-ordered its 8,775 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, was one of the first states in the nation to receive the vaccine.

However, Gov. Carney warned that although the vaccine has arrived that safeguards and other measures would remain in place.

"The vaccine’s arrival does not mean we are in the clear. In fact, now more than ever, we need to step up our efforts to keep each other safe," he said. "That means wear a mask, wash your hands, and do not gather with your friends and family outside of your household. We know that’s hard, particularly at this time of year, but we are almost through this. We just need to stand firm in our resolve to beat the virus.”

The remainder of the vaccine doses are expecte dto arrive Wednesday, which, if hospitals are prepared could mean they will be administered quite soon.

“We are proud to be among our nation’s first health care leaders to receive the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine,” said Bayhealth President and CEO Terry M. Murphy, FACHE. “The speed by which we were able to accept the vaccine is a testament to our drive to ensure our facilities are always safe, always open, and always ready. Our team members who are on the frontlines caring for COVID-19 patients will be among the first to receive the vaccine.”

