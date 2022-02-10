Delaware State Police: 21-year-old woman killed after being hit by car from behind

article

Delaware State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that took place on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the incident happened near Frenchtown Road in the area of Quigley Boulevard around 5:58 p.m.

A 21-year-old woman, who has not yet been identified, was walking on the right shoulder of eastbound Rt. 273. Police said a dark-colored SUV traveling in the same direction drove on the right shoulder to pass traffic and hit her from behind.

The impact of the car threw the woman off the edge of the roadway, officials reported. She was pronounced dead by authorities on the scene.

The driver continued moving and police believe they turned onto Quigley Blvd or continued eastbound on Rt. 273 moving toward New Castle City.

State police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or with information on the car involved to call 302-365-8485.

