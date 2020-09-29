Delaware State Police investigating fatal motor vehicle crash involving a bicycle in Wilmington

article

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident invovling a person riding a bicycle in Wilmington.

After an initial investigation, state troopers determined a 49-year-old Prospect Park, Pa. man was stopped in the left turn lane heading north on Philadelphia Pike at Bellevue Parkway Tuesday, about 12 p.m. When the light turned green, the man, driving a box truck, made the left hand turn onto Bellevue Parkway.

Officials say a 16-year-old Wilmington male was riding a bicycle, heading north in the southbound lanes of Philadelphia Pike.

As the driver of the truck made the left turn onto Bellevue Parkway, the bicyclist hit the driver side of the truck.

The 16-year-old, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southbound Philadelphia Pike was closed for about two and a half hours as troopers investigated the accident, authorities said.

