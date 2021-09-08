Delaware trooper suspended amid investigation of thefts

article

A Delaware state trooper has been suspended with pay amid a federal investigation into a series of thefts from a package reshipping company in New Castle.

An FBI affidavit unsealed late last week states that 31-year-old Jamal Merrell is suspected of violating federal civil rights law by using his position as a law enforcement officer to deprive someone else of a right or privilege.

The affidavit was filed in support of an application for a search warrant allowing investigators to examine the contents of an iPhone taken from Merrell after investigators with the FBI and Delaware State Police interviewed him at his home in July.

Merrell is the second Delaware trooper identified within the past two weeks as the subject of a criminal investigation.

