2 families displaced, 1 hospitalized after fire on South Broad Street in Trenton

The Brief A fire on South Broad Street in Trenton displaced two families and sent a young man to the hospital with smoke inhalation Thursday. Multiple fire companies responded with an all-hands, second-alarm call, and city teams are helping the displaced families. The cause of the fire and the current condition of the hospitalized young man have not been released.



A fire on South Broad Street in Trenton Thursday night forced two families from their homes and sent a young man to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to Mayor Reed Gusciora.

What we know:

Crews from Ladder Companies 1, 2 and 4 and Engine Companies 3, 6, 7, 8 and 10 responded to the scene after an all-hands call and a second-alarm response, Gusciora said.

Battalion Chief Migliacci led the Trenton Fire Department, with firefighters working to protect lives, contain the fire and prevent further damage. The mayor thanked the Trenton Police Department, police chaplains, EMS crews and first responders, with special recognition to Signal 22, the volunteer canteen group celebrating its 85th year.

Ruth Carter, known as one of Trenton’s longest-serving aides, responded in person to offer comfort and support.

Gusciora spoke with the displaced families Thursday night and expressed the city's support, urging the community to keep them and the hospitalized young man in their thoughts.

Volunteers and emergency support played a role, with Signal 22 providing emergency canteen service to first responders.

Gusciora highlighted the ongoing commitment of city staff and emergency personnel who responded quickly to the crisis.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire and an update on the condition of the young man hospitalized for smoke inhalation have not been provided.