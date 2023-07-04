Delaware Valley celebrates Fourth of July weekend

Despite sweltering humidity and occasional pop-up thunderstorms, there was plenty to do across the Delaware Valley this Fourth of July weekend.

As per usual, the beaches along the Jersey shore were packed with visitors looking to enjoy some summer fun and celebrate Independence Day.

"It's very nostalgic coming to the beach is always something we love to do in the summer on Fourth of July, we're loving it," Erica Charles from Williamstown said.

The massive crowds of beachgoers provided the summertime rush that shore town businesses like Quincy's Lobster Rolls rely on to stay afloat.

"It's great, it's honestly like magic," said Cole Johnson from Quincy's Lobster Rolls.

Back in Philadelphia, the birthplace of America, the celebrations continued with a concert and firework display on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway – the culmination of Wawa's Welcome America fest.

The concert, co-headlined by Demi Lovato and Ludicrous, was delayed due to powerful thunderstorms that caused minor flooding and downed trees in neighboring parts of New Jersey.

"My main goal is just to get in and for everybody to be safe and have a wonderful time," said Tanisha, a concertgoer.

The large crowds drawn to Philadelphia for the party on the parkway is a boon for local small businesses.

"This is a huge moneymaker for people to come into the city," said local business owner Ikea McField. "We have people from all over me and new people, we got celebrities in the city,"

For some, the true meaning of why American's celebrate Fourth of July isn't lost in the fun of family cookouts, parades or firework displays.

"I'm the first one in my family born in the United States and didn't speak English until I was 6, so I'm thrilled to be here and I'm always reminded from my family how important it is to be in this country," said Cathy Hurff from Gibbsotown.

AAA estimated record-breaking travel numbers this holiday weekend with 50.7 million Americans expected to travel 50 miles or more from home.