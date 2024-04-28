Car strikes 60-year-old pedestrian in fatal crash in Kensington: police

article

A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car Saturday night in Kensington.

According to police, at around 8:49 p.m., officers were called to investigate a crash that occurred at the intersection of E. Lehigh Avenue and Jasper Avenue.

They say a silver Honda HRV was traveling westbound on E. Lehigh Avenue when it attempted to pass another vehicle by driving in the median lane.

A pedestrian was crossing the median lane when they were struck by the Honda.

Officials identified the pedestrian as 60-year-old Binh A Ho of Philadelphia.

He sustained severe head trauma and was taken to Temple Hospital by medics.

He was later pronounced deceased at 9:23 p.m.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, remained at the scene while his car was towed due to significant damage.

The investigation is ongoing. Charges are pending further investigation.



