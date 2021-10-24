Delaware woman arrested for DUI after crashing into state police vehicle on I-95

article

The Delaware State Police Collision is investigating a crash that resulted in an arrest of a woman after she collided with a stopped State Police vehicle early Sunday in Wilmington.

The incident happened at approximately 1:56 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the area of I-95 southbound near Concord Pike for a report of a disabled vehicle. The vehicle had been disabled in the left lane and had been involved in a collision with a deer.

Two troopers responded to the report and positioned their patrol vehicles directly behind the disabled car in the left lane with the emergency lights fully illuminated.

According to authorities, at approximately 2:31 a.m., the trooper's vehicle was rear-ended by a 2019 Dodge Caravan traveling in the left lane of southbound I-95.

Authorities identified the driver as 29-year-old Monica Cole. She and a passenger were taken to Wilmington Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The injured trooper was taken by another state police vehicle to Wilmington Hospital for a neck and back injury.

During an on-scene investigation, it was suspected Cole was operating the vehicle while under the influence. Subsequently, police enacted a DUI investigation.

Cole was issued traffic citations for DUI, Driving Without a Valid License, Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession, Failure to Yield for Emergency Vehicles, Failure to Reduce Speed for Stopped Emergency Vehicles, Careless Driving, Failure to Remain Within a Single Lane, Unreasonable Speed, Following a Motor Vehicle Too Closely, and Traffic Control Devices Designate Lane.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into the crash. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Master Corporal Forester by calling 302-365-8485.

