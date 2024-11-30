Expand / Collapse search

Delays, cancelations at PHL after power outage in Terminal D

Published  November 30, 2024 11:57am EST
Philadelphia International Airport
A number of delays and cancelations have occurred Saturday after a power outage at Philadelphia International Airport’s Terminal D.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - On this busy travel weekend, frustrating news for passengers of some airlines as a power outage at Philadelphia International Airport’s Terminal D is causing delays and cancelations.

Officials with the airport alerted the public through social media of the issue, saying that passengers of United, Delta, JetBlue, Air Canada and Alaska Air should all check with their carriers, in order to assure their flight would still be taking off.

By 8:30 Saturday morning, the power outage seemed to only be affecting Delta Airlines.

Officials have not provided a timeline for when the power might be restored and normal operations could get underway.